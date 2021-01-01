The blazer is a boyfriend jacket with shoulder pads and is loosely fitted and the trouser is a high waist pant fitted at the waist and loose from the thighs down. This sequin suit is a great addition to your closet. It's dressy and can be styled in so many exciting ways, pairing them with each other or with other pieces in your wardrobe. Care instruction - Dryclean or handwash. No need to iron Fabric used is sequin and it is lined with a soft inner lining Made in Turkey Women's Black Fabric Nalè - Sequin Blazer With Shoulder Pads, Detachable Belt & High Waist Trouser - Suit Small NALÈ