Elastic long-sleeved blouse with round neck in soft and comfortable material. The blouse has a slim fit and a straight hem. The tie print in beautiful green, lilac and light pink shades is a digital print of hand-dyed textiles made in our Copenhagen atelier. Therefore all blouses are unique. The print is a mix between pigment, acrylic and watercolor paint as well as ink. Pair with Rewind Pants for the complete look. Wash on max 30° and use detergent for colored clothing. Wash inside out. Allow the fabric to air dry. Women's Green Fabric Siana Blouse - Tie Dye Medium Say October