Our Snakeskin Blazer is a modern take on classic tailoring. This stunning blazer is ultra-chic, made from a beautiful embossed Snakeskin print. The best part, this designer fabric features stretch Made from a luxe Italian fabric, it highlights your natural silhouette but allows you to move comfortably with the built-in stretch to the fabric. Self: 5% PC. 22% PA, 3% Elastane Single Button Closure Side Pockets Lined Imported Dry Clean Only Women's Black Fabric Snakeskin Blazer Medium Hilary MacMillan