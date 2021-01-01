This elegant midi dress comes with exaggerated puff sleeves with shoulder pads, tapering at the cuff which fastens with 5 self fabric buttons. The dress features a faux wrap effect with a seam across the body creating a sweetheart neckline, with buttons down the side of the skirt. Crafted in a viscose with a dry handle, the brown leopard print adds a contemporary edge to a vintage silhouette. Paired with trainers or heels, this dress will make you stand out from the crowd. Main: 100% Viscose Look after me: Wash at 30 degrees Reshape whilst damp Iron on reverse Iron on medium/warm Do not tumble dry Details: Side zipper Fitted Silhouette Split to thigh on wearer's right side seam, fastened with buttons Sweetheart neckline Midi dress Puff shoulders with pleats and shoulder pads for volume Long sleeve Non-stretch viscose fabric with dry handle Women's Brown Fabric The Genevieve Puff Sleeve Midi Dress Medium Lavaand