The Katya top ties in the front with a fabric tie, has long sleeves with a slight flare and puffed shoulders, and a peplum cut on the circle for the most flattering drape. Style with the Selina Ballet Wrap Skirt, or with dark wash vintage denim for a effortlessly cool yet elegant style. Part of our sustainable fabrics collection, this ecovero and viscose fabric has been woven with a spot pattern in the fabric. Main: 54% Ecovero 46% Viscose We recommend hand washing at a cool temperature, but if you prefer to wash in the machine, you should wash in a laundry bag to avoid snagging, at maximum 30 degrees Reshape whilst damp Iron on reverse Iron on medium/warm Do not tumble dry Details: Regular Fit Long sleeves with a slight flare Ties at front with fabric strings V neckline Peplum hem Lined body for clean finish, unlined sleeves Slightly cropped, hip length Non-stretch woven fabric with satin finish Women's Blue Fabric The Katya Tie Front Top Large Lavaand