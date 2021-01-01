The Ophelia dress is crafted from floral printed satin jacquard fabric, detailed with a keyhole neckline and stand collar with piped edge, and dramatic flared sleeves. Complement its mini hemline with heeled sandals and a matching clutch. Main: 100% Viscose We recommend hand washing only due to delicate nature of fabric, but may be washed at 30 degrees if preferred. Please wash inside laundry bag on gentle cycle to avoid snagging. Reshape whilst damp Iron on reverse Iron on medium/warm Do not tumble dry Details Side zipper Fitted Silhouette Keyhole opening on neckline, fastened with satin covered button Satin piping around neckline Mini dress Long flared sleeve Non-stretch viscose satin jacquard fabric, with floral pattern in weave and printed in 'Millie Floral' in pink Women's Black Fabric The Ophelia Flare Sleeve Mini Dress Small Lavaand