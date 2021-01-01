Featuring a subtle black and white lace, this tunic dress features an effortless loose cut, wearable all along spring, summer, and autumn. It has long transparent sleeves, wide A-line volume enhanced with little ruffles. A boho and romantic item that smart up your workday and dress up your evening! Main fabric: 60% Polyamide, 40% Polyester Lining: 50% Polyester, 50% Viscose Machine wash, gentle cycle, 30 degrees max. Round Neck Long Sleeves 2 buttons center back Women's White Fabric Tunique Lace Dress Large Smart and Joy