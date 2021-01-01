Womens Faking It Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome EDS Awareness Zebra Ribbon V-Neck T-Shirt

This Apparel with the Zebra Ribbon is for Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome Awareness Month in May. Support your Mom, Dad, Son or Daughter with this Rare EDS Disorder like CEDS, CLEDS, CVEDS, VEDS, AEDS, DEDS, or Hypermobile EDS. This Clothing with the Design "Yes I Am Faking It" are for Men and Women with EDS. Great Gift idea for an Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome Warrior and Fighter with KEDS, BCS, SPEDS, MCEDS, MEDS and PEDS. Great for any EDS Fundraiser, Walk or Run! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem