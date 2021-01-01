Norrona Women's Falketind Octa Jacket - Small - Caviar

The Norrona Women's Falketind Octa Jacket is lightweight Insulation for a range of activities. Capable of finding usage year-round, whenever you're exploring outdoors in the cold. It is wind-resistant to cut the breeze and a layer of synthetic fibers boost the heat. A PFC free durable water repellent finish sheds light moisture, just in case of a drizzle or light Snow. Wear on its own or as a midlayer, whenever an extra boost of warmth is needed. Features of the Norrona Women's Falketind Octa Jacket Octa lining provides Insulation even when wet Quick drying Flexible side panels and cuffs Two mid mounted pockets for easy access One handed elastic adjustment in hem Fabric Details: PERTEX® 51% RECYCLED NYLON / 49% NYLON