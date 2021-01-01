Women's Fashion Large Capacity PU Leather Phone Messenger Cross-Body Bag Handbag Shoulder Bags Clutch - Blue

Multifunctional: It can be used as shoulder bag, crossbody bag, handbag. High Quality: Made of premium PU leather, which is durable and nice, which keeps your cellphone and other eletric device safe and protected. Small Size Big Capacity: Most sizes cellphone can be put in this cell phone pouch for women. Such as i-Phone X/8/8P/7/7P; Sam-sung Galaxy S8/S7/S6/S5, etc. And you can put your cards and cash inside this pouch. Ideal Option For: Outdoor use (walking, camping, shopping etc) and travel, daily life use as well.