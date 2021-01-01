Forever Young Women's Faux Fur Lining Tall Rain Boot

Forever Young has given the classic rain boot a much needed face lift. The trendy design and classic style of these rain boots will have you looking forward to wet weather. The inside of this boot has a soft faux fur lining that will keep your feet and calf warm and dry. Made to be splash proof and water resistant, this boot will keep you warm and dry without compromising your personal style. The easy pull-on style fits over your favorite jeans or ponte pants, providing a comfortable fit for all-day wear. These boots are constructed with a traction sole for extra stability and slip prevention. Nothing will brighten a wet, gloomy day like a fashionable pair of rain boots. Available in sizes 6 - 11.