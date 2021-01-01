Commando Women's Faux Leather Long-Sleeve Crew Bodysuit - Black - Size L

From the Faux Leather Collection. Constructed from a four-way stretch faux leather with great recovery, this long sleeve bodysuit is sleek and smoothing. Finished with Commando's signature thong bottom and a double-snap closure. Crewneck Long sleeves Snaps gusset Polyurethane/viscose/elastane Panty: Nylon/elastane Lining: Cotton/elastane Faux leather Machine wash Made in USA of imported fabric SIZE & FIT. Women Rtw Swim Outerwear - W Sleep/intimates > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Commando. Color: Black. Size: L.