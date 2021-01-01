Scoop Women's Faux Leather Shine Croc Moto Jacket

Material: Shell: 100% Viscose; Lining: 100% PolyesterCare: Machine washableCountry of Origin: ImportedSize: Model is 5’9-1/2” and is wearing a size SFit: Modern fitWeight: Mid-weightLength: 21” long; sits at waistCollar: Notch collarClosure: Asymmetrical zip closureSleeves: Long sleeves with zip cuffsPockets: Zip front pockets; faux zip pocket at chestFeatures: Faux patent leather; croc-inspired texture; linedWomen’s Faux Leather Croc Jacket from Scoop Scoop. Meet your must-haves. Get inspired with fun, flirty pieces, the latest trends and some unexpected finds. Here now—your go-to looks for all you do.