Women's Faux Suede Over-the-knee Boots

Take on the season in chic style with knee-high boots by Brinley Co. These tall boots feature premium faux suede uppers that rise above the knees and feature a back-tie accent at the top. Wood grain soles and small block heels complete the look. This classic boot is creates a sleek over-the-knee look, while block heels create subtle height and sturdy traction. An inside zipper closure adds subtle design and a simple tie embellishment adds just the right amount of unique detail. Pair these fall boots with printed fleece lined leggings and a front-button jacket to create warm and fashionable looks all season long.