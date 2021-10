Exceptional fit and support define this comfortable T-shirt bra designed with Natori's signature Feathers lace that adds a little romance to the everyday. The contoured plunge cups with molded mesh outer covers provide flattering shape, while elastic-edged, stretch-lace wings hug the figure securely without digging in. Style Name: Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra. Style Number: 317937 1.