Bali Women’s Firm Control Shapewear Brief with Lace Fajas 2-Pack DFX054

TUMMY & WAIST TARGETING – Look-at-me lace and firm control meet to make this pretty shaping brief that looks more like a panty. This Bali shapewear firm-control brief features comfy shaping with stretch-lace trim that doubles as smoothing leg coverage. FIRM CONTROL, SHAPING BRIEF – You’ll want multiples of this tummy control brief for a sleek silhouette under body-hugging skirts, dresses, and pants. A hidden two-ply panel targets your tummy and full back coverage offers fajas control where you want it. COMFORTABLE, STRETCH FABRIC – Stretch fajas microfiber moves with you, instead of constricting like other firm-control shapers. This tummy-control underwear for women has a cotton-lined gusset for added convenience. CONVENIENT 2-PACK – Includes a set of two shaping lace-trim briefs for added value. SIZING THAT FITS YOU – Select your true size from the chart, don’t size down. For more compression, choose a higher control level. Try the “sit test” to ensure there’s no dig or poke and adjust for comfort. Put shaper on feet first and pull up into place.