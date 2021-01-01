Alpine Design Women's First Mile Made Long Sleeve Ornament T-Shirt, XS, Pompeian Red/Ornament

The Alpine Design® Women’s First Mile Made Long Sleeve Ornament T-Shirt is a stylish and comfortable addition to your next cool weather hiking trip. Constructed with a protective UPF 50+ finish, this long sleeve tee will be the perfect exploring companion because of its environmentally friendly recycled polyester blend fabric, PVC and phthalate-free screen-print inks, and a classic crew-neck fit. Fit: Women’s long sleeve t-shirt Crew neckline Regular fit Specs: UPF 50+ protection keeps you protected from harmful UV rays Alpine Design® woven wrap label at hem PVC and phthalate-free screen-print inks Today’s purchase, tomorrow’s planet — We strive to make products from recycled material to pay tribute to the environment we know you're ready to explore Made with 40% First Mile Recycled Polyester from at least four plastic bottles — With plastic collection centers in Haiti and Honduras, First Mile provides employment opportunities to people in some of the poorest neighborhoods in those countries