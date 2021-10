Fit 4 U Fit 4 Ur C's Blocked Double Bow Swim Dress. Fit 4 U's Blocked Double Bow Dress is a perfect solution for your C's and Thighs! This sleek dress features tapes and bows under the bust that add a feminine touch. Slimming blocked panels at the sides and back create a beautiful look and complete coverage of the hips, thighs & rear. Underneath the dress is a fully constructed suit with soft and full C cups and a moderate panty built-in.