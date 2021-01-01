Vibram Women's FiveFingers V-Trail 2.0 Trail Running Shoes, Green

Experience the freedom and flexibility of training in the great outdoors with the Vibram® FiveFingers Women's V-Trail 2.0 trail running shoes. This minimalist shoe features 3D Cocoon technology that hugs feet for a minimalist feel and helps dampen the impact of underfoot debris for a fun, comfortable time on the trail. DESIGN: Minimalist constructions offers proprioception and dexterity Tridimensional nylon mesh upper Fast lacing system IN-SHOE COMFORT: Polyester sockliner 2 mm EVA insole for enhanced cushioning DURABILITY & TRACTION: 3D Cocoon mesh disperses the point of impact and helps protect feet from trail debris like rocks or acorns Megagrip rubber compound outsoles grips in both wet and dry conditions ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Weight: 5.0oz / 142g (based on size 38) Machine wash cold. Air dry.