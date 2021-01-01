Carhartt Women's Flame Resistant Full Swing Quick Duck Jacket - Small Regular - Dark Navy

The Carhartt Women's Flame Resistant Full Swing Quick Duck Jacket is a protective jacket when you're looking to shield against more than just weather. Not only is it water-resistant, but it's also flame-resistant so you can go about your job. The sandstone duck fabric is lightweight yet durable while the Sherpa fleece lining is warm and comfortable. Features of the Carhartt Women's Flame Resistant Full Swing Quick Duck Jacket 20% Lighter but just as warm as heavier outerwear Sherpa lining in body Insulated with 150g 3m thinsulate platinum Insulation fr Mighty back bi-swing between shoulders for instant recovery Flex elbow for less restriction FReedom gusset under the arms for ease of movement Attached hood with adjustable nomex FR drawcord Two lower-front pockets with zipper closure Two inside patch pockets with FR hook-and-loop closures Vislon front zipper with nomex FR zipper-tape plus inside protective flaps Internal rib knit storm cuffs Triple-stitched main seams Carhartt FR label sewn on pocket; NFPA 2112/cat 3 labels sewn on side-seam Meets the Performance requirements of NFPA 70E and is ul classified to NFPA 2112 Fabric Details FR quick duck: 88% Cotton, 12% Nylon with rain defender durable water repellent