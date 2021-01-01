Icebreaker Women's Flaxen LS V Sweater - Large - Milkwood Heather

The Icebreaker Women's Flaxen LS V Sweater is a lightweight sweater for cool weather and office days. The 100%; natural fibers combine merino wool and linen for a soft long sleeve top that remains comfortable all day long. The V-neck style is simple and clean, with a self-start roll at hem and wrist edges for a unique look. Features of the Icebreaker Women's Flaxen Long Sleeve V Sweater Breathable, warm, odor-resistant, stylish, comfortable 100% Natural - Ethical and cruelty-free blend of natural fibers Fully fashioned rib neckband Offset fully fashioned shoulder seams to prevent friction Jersey self-start roll at hem and wrist cuff edges Fabric Details 50% Merino Wool, 50% Linen