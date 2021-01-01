Design: A soft and cozy sweatshirt for your off-duty moments. Our Fleece Cropped Sweatshirt is designed with a modern cropped length, featuring interesting visual elements of diagonal front seams and ribbed detailing at crewneck, cuffs, and hemline. quality Knit in Italy from soft, durable American-grown Supima Cotton and finished in a family-owned Portuguese factory known for working with stretch fabrics. Sustainability Oeko-Tex certified, ensuring that no hazardous substances are present in the dyed, spun, or woven material. Learn more about our certifications here. | Women's Fleece Cropped Sweatshirt in White | Size: Large | 100% Cotton by Cuyana