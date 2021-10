Light Brown Fuzzy Hooded Fleece Teddy - Women & Plus. Keep cozy when the mercury drops by layering up with this fuzzy pullover sporting a hooded design to help protect you from the elements. See how to measure here. Size S: 26'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 33'' chest; 23'' waist; 35'' hips100% polyesterHand wash; hang dryImported