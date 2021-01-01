Champion Women's Fleece Open Bottom Pants, Large, Black

Elevate your lounge attire with the Champion® Women’s Fleece Open Bottom Pants. Blended fabric creates amazing softness to keep you feeling great all day, while a sturdy design makes for a durable fit. A ribbed waistband adjusts to sit perfectly around your hips, and wide leg openings offer better movement capabilities. Complete with pockets for storage, the Champion® Fleece Open Bottom Pants are the perfect addition to your wardrobe. FEATURES: Loose fit pants Cotton-blend fabric makes for soft, lightweight comfort Anti-pill, anti-shrink finish delivers long-lasting durability Wide leg openings offer a relaxed feel and better mobility Ribbed waistband with drawcord adjusts for a custom fit Front pockets store small personal items Champion® logo hip graphic