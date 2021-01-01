O'Brien Women's Flex V-Back Life Vest, XS, Gray

Style and safety go together hand-in-hand with the O’Brien® Women's Flex V-Back Neoprene Life Vest! It features a split v-back neoprene design for maximum maneuverability and comfort. Stay safely and securely fastened in this life vest with a zip closure and snap belts. You won’t want to miss out on this USCG Approved vest by O’Brien® this upcoming boating or swimming season! FEATURES: Neoprene life vest Perfect for boating, recreational use, water and paddle sports, swimming and other on-water use Specifically designed for women Split V-back design for maximum maneuverability Part of the BioLite Series for lightweight breathability Zip closure for a snug and secure fit Zip closure allows for easy on and off Two (2) snap belts for added security Multiple front and side hinges for optimal comfort and fit U.S. Coast Guard Approved – USCG Approved