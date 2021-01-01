An eye-catching combination of stripes and florals ensures this Callaway women's golf shirt stands out on any course. Opti Dri™ moisture-wicking technology keeps you comfortable and dry, while stretch in the soft jersey fabric creates a flexible fit for a full range of motion. The comfortable half sleeves of this ladies’ golf shirt provide moderate coverage while UPF 50 sun protection in the fabric keeps the sun's harmful rays at bay as you play. 48% Polyester / 48% Recycled Polyester / 4% Elastane Jersey fabrication is soft and smooth, providing comfort for the wearer Stretch To Give Full Range Of Motion Opti Dri™ Wicks Away Moisture To Keep You Dry UPF 50 Sun Protection Fabric Made With 30% Recycled Polyester SelfCollar ShortSleeve Machine Wash Imported Model Measurements: Model is 5'8.5,” Wearing Size S | Callaway Women's Floral and Stripe Print Golf Shirt, Brilliant White, Polyester/Elastane