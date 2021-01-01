Etro Women's Floral Bell-Sleeve Wool & Silk Dress - Navy - Size 42 (6)

Exuding signature eclectic charm, this dress features an allover floral motif in a bold multicolor finish. Enhancing its vintage-inspired charm is a fluttering bell-sleeve silhouette rendered in a luxe wool and silk blend. V-neck Long bell sleeves Pullover style Empire waist Lined Wool/silk Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT Fit-and-flare silhouette About 37" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'. Selloff Women's - S/o W Designer Sportswea > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Etro. Color: Navy. Size: 42 (6).