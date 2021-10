Floral embroidered mesh evokes a summer garden in full bloom on this captivating sheath dress designed with cap sleeves and a sweetheart illusion neckline. 40" length Hidden back-zip closure Illusion sweetheart neck Cap sleeves Get the perfect fit-book an appointment with one of our alterations experts Lined 60% viscose, 20% nylon, 20% polyester Dry clean Imported Dresses