Womens Floral Girl 1963 58th Birthday I'm A September 1963 Girl V-Neck T-Shirt

I'm A September 1963 Girl i was born with my heart on my sleeve a fire in my soul and a mouth i can't control shirt. September girls 1963 are sunshine mixed with a little hurricane shirt for mom grandma, wife 58th Bday Shirt 58 years awesome. Vintage Retro Awesome Since September 1963 Birthday Outfit One Of A Kind Limited Edition. September 1963 58 years old birthday shirt for women. Vintage September 1963, Best of 1963, September 1963 birthday, classic 1963, made/born in 1963 Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem