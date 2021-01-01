Women's Floral Print Cotton Cheeky Underwear with Lace Waistband - Auden Raspberry/Floral Print XL

Delicate femininity makes the Cotton Cheeky Underwear With Lace Waistband from Auden™ a sweet addition to your practical intimates. With a lace waistband around the low-rise cut, you have the perfect touch of playful detail. The cheeky design brings another element of fun and feminine style, while 100percent cotton lining offers the breathability you need to go about your day with confidence. Nothing says functional style like a harmonious blend of comfort and sweet, feminine design. Size: XL. Color: Raspberry/Floral Print. Gender: female. Age Group: adult.