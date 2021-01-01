Women's Floral Print Cotton Hipster Underwear with Lace Waistband - Auden Berry Ditsy XS, Pink Ditsy

When it comes to your intimates, you aim to find what works for your body and personal style — something to make you feel beautiful and comfortable day in and day out. The Cotton Hipster with Lace Waistband from Auden™ is delightfully elevated with a lace waistband for a simply sweet look you’ll love. The low-rise cut makes it easy to pair with a wide range of looks, but you still get the coverage you need with a hipster silhouette. Without interfering with your clothing and ultimately helping to enhance your outward style, these cotton hipster undies will be an easy favorite in your intimates drawer. Size: XS. Color: Berry Ditsy. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Floral.