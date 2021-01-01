Women's Floral Print Plus Size Lace Edge Bralette - Auden Green 1X

Add a little sweetness to your base layer with the Lace-Edge Bralette from Auden™. Crafted from a soft fabric with added spandex with shine, this lace-trim bralette offers a lightweight and stretchy fit for comfortable wear. It has lightly lined padded cups trimmed with dainty lace, along with a wide sheer band at the back with an adjustable hook-and-eye closure for a secure fit with a fun and flirty look. The scoop-back design allows the straps to stay up, while the slide adjuster allows you to customize the fit to your liking. Wear it under dresses or tanks for a hint of lovely lace, or layer it under a jacket or cardigan and pair with jogger pants or shorts to spice up your athleisure look. Size: 1X. Color: Green/Floral Print. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Polyamide.