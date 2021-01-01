The Drop Women's Floral Print Ruffle Deep V-Neck Waist-Tie Knee-Length Dress by @officiallyquigley, XS

Outer layer is made of a sheer crisp structured non-stretch organza. Lining is made of a lustrous, silky heavy weight double sateen This dress features a ruffled deep v-neckline with buttons, a loose fit A-line skirt and a detachable velvet tie belt to cinch the waist Quigley is 5'4"/163 cm and wearing a size XS. This knee-length dress is 41"/102 cm long "This dress is THE perfect piece for your holiday wardrobe. Feminine and flattering, I designed this dress with all women in mind. The oversized floral print was inspired by my favorite dress as a kid!! Style tip: wear a black turtleneck underneath for a layered look or throw on a faux fur coat to keep warm during chilly winter nights."-@officiallyquigley