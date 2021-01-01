Womens Floral Puff Sleeve Slit Front Midi Dress - Pink - 14 - We're pumping up the volume in this puffed sleeve dress, the flattering, boss-babe style that has made its comeback. Worn by famous historical figures back during the renaissance era, this ultra-feminine and flattering balloon sleeve dress is one that will make a statement. The puffed sleeves make your shoulders look broader than they are, giving you the look of an enviable inverted triangle body shape as this fun trend deserves a spot in your closet.Style: Skater DressDesign: FloralFabric: Woven CrepeLength: Midi