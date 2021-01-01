Womens Floral Wrap Ruffle Tea Dress - White - 12 - Show off your hosting skills in this stunning tea dress, the comfortable, loose-fitting, and lightweight style made with light fabrics and unstructured lines. Featuring a modest tailored neckline and A-line skirt, the drop waist fit is endlessly flattering, so much so, you'll never want to wear anything else. Falling above the ankles and below the knee, pair this tea dress with sneakers, sandals, boots, or heels for the perfect tea party dress outfit.Style: Skater DressDesign: FloralFabric: JerseyLength: MiniNeckline: WrapSleeve Length: Short Sleeve