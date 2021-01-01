This stunning statement large flower bangle bracelet is stylishly simple enhanced with a cubic zirconia encrusted flower, sitting along the top of the bangle. Bangle fastens with a hook. Perfect worn to celebrate a special occasion or wedding day. Perfect pairing with the flower large stud earrings. Ideal for those who love statement jewellery. Perfect for all celebrations and black tie events. Summer wedding Bridal Jewellery. For those who adore floral inspired jewellery. Materials: 925 sterling silver dipped in 22ct gold. Handset micro pave AAA grade white cubic zirconia. Packaging: This item is presented in a Latelita London signature packaging. Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray. Women's Gold Flower Large Statement Cuff Bracelet LATELITA