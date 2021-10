Womens Fluted Frill Sleeve Off The Shoulder Top - Green - 6 - Boho babe meets vixen vibes with this frill off-the-shoulder top. Styled with long frill sleeves and a relaxed shape, this off-shoulder top can be styled up or down in a matter of seconds. For sass that works 24/7, we recommend teaming this frill top with a long flowing necklace and your best lipgloss pout.Style: TopFabric: WovenNeckline: Off The Shoulder