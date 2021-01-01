EleVen by Venus Women's Flutter 13” Tennis Skort, Medium, White

Dominate on the court in the EleVen by Venus Women’s Flutter 13” Tennis Skort. The skort was constructed with front pleats for style, compression undershorts for support and moisture-wicking fabric for cooling comfort. Technology Moisture-wicking fabric quickly evaporates sweat to keep you cool and dry Design Details Pleated front for style and movement Wide waistband for comfort and a slimming appearance Compression undershorts for coverage and performance Stretch properties allow for a wide range of motion Length: 13”