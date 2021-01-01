CALIA by Carrie Underwood Women's Flutter Shorts, 2X, Pink

The CALIA™ by Carrie Underwood Women’s Flutter Shorts are made for wearing over your favorite bikini bottoms or one-piece suits. Lightweight, quick-drying swim fabric allows you to wear these shorts in the water or on the go, and BODYFREE odor-control technology will help keep you fresh all day long. Fit & Design: Relaxed fit, full coverage coverup bottoms Mid-rise - sits below natural waist Lightweight, quick-drying swim fabric Elastic waistband with adjustable drawcord Logo heatseal at wearer’s front left hip Technology: BODYFREE technology inhibits odor-causing bacteria and with an incredibly resilient application directly on the fabric, it lasts wear after wear so you stay fresh