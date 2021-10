Ruffled cuffs bring a playful touch to this elbow-sleeve top with self-piping trims. Crew neckline, center front seam, keyhole back Model is 5' 9" and wearing a size Small Shirt length measures 25.5" from top of the shoulder to bottom hem Bring style and confidence to your everyday wardrobe with polished essentials and wear-to-work staples from Lark & Ro