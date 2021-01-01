Under Armour Women's Fly Fast Running Capris Leggings, XS, Pink

Fit: Compression fit running capris leggings Skintight compression fit offers a snug, secure feel Technology: Lightweight HeatGear® material offers breathable, comfortable coverage Moisture-wicking fabric keeps you cool and dry Anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes Design: Breathable mesh panels release excess heat to keep you cool Wide, flat waistband with internal drawcord for an adjustable fit Built-in back waistband pocket offers storage for your phone Reflective logos increase visibility in low-light situations Additional Details: 16.75’’ inseam