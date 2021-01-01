Give your ears some playful vibes with these multicolour mini hoops. Designed to be a fine in detail, they hug tightly around the earlobe and are perfect for stacking with more huggies, studs or ear cuffs. SPECIAL CARE AND MAINTENANCE FOR YOUR TALITA 925 SILVER JEWELLERY As a natural precious metal, 925 Silver reacts with its environment; especially the chemicals in the air and oxygen- sometimes becoming tarnished. This doesn't mean that your fabulous new piece of jewelry is defective, it just proves its authenticity and material's quality. With a soft "silver jewellery polishing cloth" each piece will return to its original glory, shining as new! A natural peculiarity of 925 Silver is its malleability which allows greatly refined creations. Nevertheless, 925 Silver is a delicate material and deserves special care. Talita will always be accountable in helping to ensure that your piece is in perfect condition. Please do not hesitate to contact us for assistance with your jewellery, we will be pleased to collect your piece back and return it to you in its best shape. 18 ct Rose Gold Plated Mini Hoops Zircon & Natural Stones Stone Colour: Multicolour Women's Focus Hoops Talita London