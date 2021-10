Features of the Craft Women's Force Pant Elastic 3-layer Softshell fabric with a brushed inside for a comfortable feeling Soft elastic waist for total freedom of movement Reflective print for enhanced visibility Adjustable waist Gripper at leg endings to keep the pants in place over ski boots Pre-shaped knees Longer zippers at leg endings for easy on and off Flatlock seams to avoid abrasion Fabric Details Face: 100% Polyester, Middle: 100% PU, Back: 100% Polyester