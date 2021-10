Keep your shoulders back and chin up with the adidas Women's Formotion T-Shirt Plus. This tee takes your form as seriously as you do, and it is sculpted with targeted compression zones for a supportive, locked-in feel. Its adaptive Formotion design follows your natural movement for a better fit and greater comfort in motion. Push your next workout to the limit in this fit. Side slits and scooped hem let you move freely. 84% recycled polyester/16% elasthane. Imported.