Womens fort Moultrie liberty American revolutionary war flag V-Neck T-Shirt

fort Moultrie liberty American revolutionary war flag Gadsden flag patriotic design to wear for the 4th of July independence day celebration. makes a perfect gift idea for patriots who love this great country USA the flag was used by Colonel William Moultrie forces during the successful defense of Sullivan's Island against the British fleet in June 1776. motto symbol phrase US history revolutionary history teacher gift gifts veterans day Gadsden America American US Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem