STX Women's Fortress 300 on 7075 Lacrosse Stick, White

Strength for the defender to dominate, the STX® Women’s Fortress 300 on 7075 Lacrosse Stick features a stiff design and elongated face for maximum power and control. Fortress 300 Head Advanced Technology Runway Pocket™ is a unique, overlapping center string system that allows the two center runners to flex out and hug the ball Forward Cant™ is a gradual cant that pushes the ball to the sweet spot to provide a quicker release and better ball feel String Lock™ technology allows you to set your pocket to help prevent bagging Unique Features, Unrivaled Benefits Stiff design for defensive players Elongated face increases power Raised ball-stop 7075 Shaft Enhanced Feel, Total Control Soft, rubberized finish Soft octagon shape 7/8’’ alloy Additional Details Style: CS FRT300 7075 STX