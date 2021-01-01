From american apparel

American Apparel Women's Forward Crop Legging, Active Blue, Medium

$13.99 on sale
($36.00 save 61%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Fitted Moisture wicking High rise Waistband pocket; 21" inseam Style AK366W Weave Type: Knit

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com