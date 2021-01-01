Wrangler Riggs Workwear womens Fr Flame Resistant Western Mid Rise Boot Cut Jean Work Utility Pants, Rinse Wash, 3x34 US

REGULAR FIT. Made for women who are ready to get to work, this regular fit boot cut jean is constructed with a leg opening that will fit perfectly over your favorite pair of work boots. A mid rise sits comfortably on the waist. FLAME RESISTANT. Designed to meet rigorous requirements, this FR jean has a Arc Thermal Protective Value (ATPV) rating of 19.0 CAL/CM2. Our FR garments are made to self-extinguish to help prevent or reduce the severity of burn injuries. DURABLE PROTECTION. These work jeans are made to last and keep you safe while on the job. Made from 100% Cotton and a safety orange ID for high visibility. RIGGS WORKWEAR. Durable enough to stand up to the daily wear and tear of tough jobs, without sacrificing a great look. Pair with RIGGS shirts for a complete look. 5-POCKET STYLING. These fire resistant work jeans are made with quick-access storage: (2) back pockets, (2) front pockets, (1) watch pocket.