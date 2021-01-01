Gucci Women's Fragrance Sets - Gucci Bloom 1.6-Oz. Eau de Parfum Spray & Lotion Set - Women

Gucci Bloom 1.6-Oz. Eau de Parfum Spray & Lotion Set - Women. Own an alluring aura wearing this entrancing fragrance and lotion set, where fruit and floral scents of guava and the Tahitian tiare flower give way to warm undertones of honey and musk. Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image.Includes 1.6 oz. eau de parfum spray and 3.3 oz. perfumed body lotion (two pieces total)Top notes: Guava, pear, Tahitian tiare flower, and patchouliMiddle notes: musk and honeyMade in GermanyNote: More perfume oil means a more intense, long-lasting fragrance. Eau de Cologne contains around 2-6% perfume oil, Eau de Toilette 5-15%, Eau de Parfum 10-20% and Parfum 15-40%. Perfume may smell slightly different from year to year due to variation in the natural ingredients and reformulation process.