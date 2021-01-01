Pitbull Women's Fragrance Sets - Woman 3.4-Oz. Eau de Parfum 3-Pc. Set - Women

Woman 3.4-Oz. Eau de Parfum 3-Pc. Set - Women. Add an enchanting element to your look with this fragrance boasting notes of crisp apple, delicate florals and sweet vanilla.Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image above.Includes 3.4-oz. body lotion, shower gel and eau de parfum (three pieces total)Top notes: raspberry, apple and mandarinMiddle notes: nectarine blossom, freesia and jasmineBase notes: woods, amber, vanilla and muskNote: More perfume oil means a more intense, long-lasting fragrance. Eau de Cologne contains around 2-6% perfume oil, Eau de Toilette 5-15%, Eau de Parfum 10-20% and Parfum 15-40%. Perfume may smell slightly different from year to year due to variation in the natural ingredients and reformulation process.